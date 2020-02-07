Being a left-hander’s fine!

HELLO and welcome to my second edition of On The Tee. I actually played golf last Thursday with the Rabbits and came second with 42 points off a 19 handicap, Yes 2nd!

Peter Yates won with 46 points off a 22 handicap, Well done Peter, but at least Dick Turpin had the decency to wear a mask. No longer a 22 handicap, my friend, it’s now 17, and I’m down to 16. Mick Nolan who came third with 41 points, has also been cut to 17. That’s the last time we win a few bob.

I played my round with our Captain, Steve Moore, who said the Wednesday Texas Scramble BBQ was a complete sell-out, with 48 entrants. If you would like to play in this, you must get your name down quickly.

Also, in the first column, I did mention The Legends, the other Society who tee off before us, and although I didn’t get to speak to George, the Captain, he did chip in with more details about his Society.

The Legends were formed in February 2014 with then Captain Ken Leach, who knew the Los Cristianos Legends Bar owner Graham. And after spending an hour chatting with some of the residents one afternoon, they formed a golf society, and so the Legends were born.

They started at Los Palos, the par 3 Pitch and Putt course in Guaza. But as the numbers grew, they moved their day to Las Americas for the summer and Los Lagos for the winter, then on to Golf del Sur.

George tells me that the Society currently has 41 members, comprising of Residents, Swallows and Holiday-maker guests. They had Alan Graham, their first Society Champion in 2015/16 (twice), plus Richard Snelling and Stephen Gregory, and the Society have had eight Holes in One. Thanks George, Happy golfing to all your members and guests, and do keep me in touch with any special events.

As golfers, we often talk about how you get into the game. For me, it was way back in the early Seventies, when I had a pub in the centre of my home city Nottingham. The pub was a popular place for Notts County and Forest players to meet for a little tipple.

One night, Forest had played QPR, and Notts were away at Mansfield, so, by 10.30pm, I had a pub full of footballers, the likes of Stan Bowles and Phil Parkes (QPR) Sammy Chapman, Ian Storey Moore (Forest) and many more.

In fact, I had more in my pub after time (another lock-in) than I did before it. That’s when my old pal Dave Smith and Martin Busby asked me what I was going to do on my day off

I said I’d go out for a drink, a busman’s holiday. But he said: “Why not come and play golf with us. I told him I couldn’t see the point of hitting a little white ball, then walking all the way after every hit to put it in a little hole.

But I did, and, after joining the guys at Mapperley Golf Club the next morning with a slightly thick head, I played nine terrible holes with right-handed clubs that the guys had put together.

I walked off the 9th green even more convinced that this game was not for me, until the assistant pro, Nick, said: “Pete, if you are left-handed, why not play with left-handed clubs,” to which I threatened to wrap one of these clubs around his neck, knowing all the left-handed gags.

But he took me on to the practice range with a left-handed 7 iron and got me swinging the club, and actually hitting the ball.

That’s when the bug struck. He said he had a half-set of left-handed clubs with a bag and a putter for 35 quid. “I’ll have them,” I said, and that’s when Martin Busby said that if I played every Wednesday with the lads, he would buy me the clubs. And he did! That’s when the game of golf became part of my life.

I had to have it all… a brand-new set of Bob Charles’ left-handed clubs, the flash trousers, as worn by John Daly, the flash jumpers Pringle and Scott Lyle style, the white, leather golf shoes and even a flat, tartan cap, The lot!

If Nick Faldo and Sandy Lyle could wear them, so could Mr Q, even down to a furry headcover. Mine’s a Labradogal.

I had some fantastic times playing golf, and met some fantastic people during all my years as a publican, with some great memories. And I even got to be on the committee of The Nottingham Innkeepers Golf Society, and lowered my handicap d to 14.

Talking about old pals, who got me into the game, Dave Smith, the ex-Notts County and Torquay footballer, now has a Pub of his own called The Duke of Cornwall, and it’s in Devon. Hope to see you soon, Dave.

Here in Tenerife, we have our own share of golfing icons and Characters. In the Rabbits we have our very own David Bailey, aka Trevor Bull. He brings his professional camera with its extra-long lens, and Trevor sneaks up on you, or from a good distance, and captures us in positions that would make David Leadbetter turn green with envy, I don’t think!

Have a look for yourself by going to our Facebook website, Costa Adeje Rabbits Society.

Some of the photos will bring a smile to your face. Thanks Trevor, and keep on clicking.

Another man with a camera is my old friend Bill known as Siroldgolfer. Bill is known for his fantastic photography of some of the main golfing events and Charity Tournaments when Wee Wifie lets him out. Again, take a look at some of Bill’s work on Facebook. It’s fantastic.

I had a nice phone call from Michael French from the Peanuts G/S and the Golf del Sur Members Club, who gave me a lot of information about the two societies, which I will l feature next week.

Here are a few results from around the golf Societies:

Peanuts G/S, Golf del Sur, 30th Jan: 1st Kevin Connaghan 36pts, 2nd Gary Boylan 35, 3rd Alex Rugon 34.

Golf del Sur Members Club, Division 1: Andrew Perigo, Division 2: Keith Sykes. Stapleford comp: Norma Ridge, plus a flurry of Holes in One! Congratulations to Gary Bolan. Ann Dundas, and Andy Wale.

Adeje International G/S, Sat 1st Feb: 1st, Stuart Bryson 39pts (countback), 2nd, Michael Riley 39, 3rd Claren Blair 37. Tuesday, 28th Jan: 1st Kevin Spencer, 2nd Klaus Buntebardt 3rd Dave Forsyth.

Adeje Rabbits G/S, Sat 1st Feb: Los Lagos: 1st Sheila Coultard 44pts, 2nd Michael O’Hara 41, 3rd Jim McGroary 41 (countback).

Finally, Congratulations to our Rabbits’ guest, Irish Singing star Daniel O’Donnell, for picking up Nearest the Pin on the 7th and recording a 2. Well done. Also, to Graham McDowell, for winning the Saudi International.

That’s it for this edition, and thank you for all your messages about the feature and sorry, Paul, from the Golf Shop. I passed your Exhibition on the driving range last Friday but didn’t stop because I thought it could cost me a fortune.

Till next week, happy golfing everyone.

