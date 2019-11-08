Leeds-Bradford flight forced to circle ocean

A JET2 flight, about to head home to Leeds Bradford Airport from Tenerife, was forced to fly in a circle for two hours above the sea, amid fears of a “fault” with the plane.

The ordeal was branded a “nightmare” by one passenger, who described tense scenes, including people sweating and children being sick. Flight LS224 was scheduled to arrive back at the Yeadon airport in the early hours of Monday. But it barely made it away from South Tenerife Airport before trouble hit.

The flight, scheduled to take off at 7.55pm on Sunday, was delayed at first, and one source, believed to be on the flight, said: “Flight delayed due to pressurisation problem with plane. Got on and took off to find problem was back.”

It eventually set off at around 8.51pm, nearly an hour after it was supposed to, and the plane climbed to around 7,000 feet as the pilot manoeuvred the aircraft over the Atlantic Ocean.

But after just 20 minutes of flight-time, the pilot was forced to circle near South Tenerife Airport, dropping his speed to fluctuate between 170 and 210 knots per hour.

A spokesperson for Jet2 said: “Flight LS224 from Tenerife to Leeds Bradford returned to Tenerife shortly after take-off, when the pilot reported a minor fault indication. The plane circled in one spot for close to two hours.”

One passenger described a small patch of panic on the aircraft, saying: “Everyone sweating, kids being sick… what a nightmare!”

The pilot made one last circle at 10.26pm, before swinging out wide, further towards the ocean, and then descending. It landed back at South Tenerife Airport at about 10.48pm.

A Jet2 spokesperson for Jet2 said: “Customers were provided hotel accommodation, and we will be flying them back to Leeds Bradford today.”