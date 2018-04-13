Learning the ropes!

Accion del Sol news

IT has been a very busy week at the refuge because we have had a group of students from Germany, who have been participating in our educational programme.

We believe that this is the best way forward in helping animal welfare. The students were involved in all aspects of looking after the dogs, as well as learning about basic, veterinary care. The dogs were very happy to have the extra attention, as they desperately crave love and affection.

Please remember that our next event is tomorrow (Saturday) at 1pm, and we’re inviting you to join us in walking some of the gorgeous dogs at the refuge. This will be followed by cakes and drinks.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol