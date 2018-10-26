Learning about the dogs!

Accion del Sol news

WE have, recently, restarted our educational programme, with 50 school children from the German School participating. They are learning how to care for the animals, and understand their needs.

We are extremely committed to this, because we feel it is vital to educate children, to improve the welfare of our four-legged friends in Tenerife.

e can never stress enough the importance of adopting, not buying. Our refuge is full of 230 gorgeous dogs, each looking for that special someone, to give him or her a home. Please do come and visit us, during opening hours, if you are interested.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol