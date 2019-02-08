Learning about dogs!

Accion del Sol news

WE have, once again, started our educational programme, and the local schools and colleges are trying to raise awareness of the on-going plight of the dogs in Tenerife.

We firmly believe in educating the school children how to care for their pets in the correct way, and to understand that dogs do have feelings, and need love, good food, regular walks and proper health care. All of these things can reduce the number of abandoned dogs, and give them a better quality of life.

Our next event

Please remember our next event at the refuge which is on 24th February at 10am, where we will join together and walk some of the refuge dogs to the beach.

We want to raise awareness of adopting and not buying, when our refuge has 230 gorgeous dogs all looking for loving, new homes. Please call us to reserve a dog for the walk.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol