Lawyer caught speeding, on way to Spanish court!

A LAWYER from Yecla is believed to have been charged with reckless driving, while on his way to court to represent a client … who was charged with the same offence!

At least, that’s what a Government official claims. The lawyer’s client was in a traffic accident last September and has been fighting the case since then.

The lawyer might now be in the same predicament as his client, after he was said to have been trying to make up time by speeding at over 200km/h, down the A-33 from Murcia, because he was late for the hearing.

Coincidentally, the same Guardia Civil officers, who were supposed to testify in the court case against the lawyer’s client, were those who ended up stopping him after a helicopter had been following the attorney’s vehicle from Murcia.

The charge for breaking the speed limit by such a large margin constitutes three to six months in jail, a €6,000 fine or community service.

The lawyer’s own personal attorney has said that although his client was driving fast, he was not reckless because nobody was in direct danger.