It’s the law!

Accion del Sol news

WE would like to remind you all that it is obligatory to have your dog microchipped, and registered at your local town hall.

Every dog in our care is microchipped, and, once adopted, we change the information to the new owner. It makes our job much harder to contact the owner of a dog if it arrives at our refuge unchipped, and it can cause your animal a lot of unecessary stress .

We have about 80 Canarian Podencos in the refuge, and many arrive in awful conditions. A lot of them are just abandoned when they are of no use to their owners, but, with their gentle natures, they do make lovely pets. Please do come and visit us if you are interested in adopting or walking our dogs.

Fundraiser

Once again, please remember our next fund raising event on Saturday, 7th July at 2pm. It will be an afternoon of fun for all the family, and the dogs, with the finale being the foam party.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol