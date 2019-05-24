Lauda flew to three F1 titles and to Tenerife, in his plane!
NIKE Lauda, Formula 1’s triple world champion, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 70, having survived a horrendous crash when battling for his second successive title in 1976.
Niki was loved by many on the circuit. He was also a
non-executive president for Team Mercedes, and inspired current champion Lewis Hamilton to great heights.
According to family and friends, Niki was a viewed as a legend in the world of F1 racing, especially after surviving that crash, which saw him engulfed in flames, and breathing in toxic fumes.
Austrian-born Niki, also gained respect after becoming a great entrepreneur, and he owned various airlines, including Lauda Air and Laudamotion.
His claim to fame here in the Canaries was when he flew his own Lauda Air Boeing 737 to Tenerife South Airport, on 23rd April 1986 on the maiden flight, leaving Vienna for Gran Canaria, and then on to Tenerife.
When Niki landed in Tenerife South Airport, he was dressed in his normal, everyday clothes, and not in airline attire.
As he left the plane, he said that flying was actually easier than piloting a Formula 1 car.
He then went on to say that motor sport was more complex and difficult, and could force the person piloting the car to become extremely competitive.
Lauda then spent a few relaxing days here, and he returned to Tenerife on 2nd December that same year, accompanied by tour operators, promoting the island for the oncoming summer season.
He gave another interview to the local press, saying that Tenerife had great tourism potential, and that since he’d retired from racing, he had been ploughing his efforts into the tourist industry.
On 2nd December, Lauda spoke to the press, saying: “Sometimes, we have to change; we cannot always be playing around with our life
“That is why I decided to create the airline in 1978, and, thankfully, slowly but surely, it’s growing. Two years passed, and I had to decide whether I was going to continue with Formula 1, or give my all to the company. I chose the company, and here we are today.
As well as his great escape from death on the track, he had built up a great rivalry with Britain’s James Hunt, who won the title the year of Niki’s death-defying crash.
