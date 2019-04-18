At last! That vital away win for CDT

Rayo Majadahonda 1 CD Tenerife 3

TENERIFE secured a vital victory in Madrid, with their first away win of the season, even though they made it difficult for themselves by conceding a goal in the first minute.

But battling spirit, along with goals from Nano, Jorge Sáenz and Malbasic, moved them up to 14th in the league, and, slowly but surely, they are edging towards safety.

Following Extremadura’s unexpected victory against Malaga, this match became even more important for both teams as neither wanted to get dragged further into the relegation battle.

Both teams sought to keep possession of the ball to try to reach their oppositions area with good “triangle” passing, looking for openings and space for their attackers, but the actual start of the game changed everything!

In the first minute, Tenerife were pressing Majadahonda hard and had Morillas forced into his own corner. But he managed a back-heel to Enzo, which led to a fast upfield break by Aitor Ruibal and Fede Varela towards the Tenerife danger area.

Varela found Hector, who shot and beat Dani Hernadez, only for the ball to strike a post. But it fell straight to Iza, who shuffled it in from less than a yard out.

It was a dream start for the home team, but a nightmare for Tenerife: 1-0 to Majadahonda after less than 60 seconds!

But Tenerife showed the spirit that has been present in recent matches, and recovered quickly, keeping possession and prowling dangerously around Basilio’s area.

They won a corner on the left in the 13th minute and the ball fell nicely to Malbasic, who half-shot and half-scuffed it. But Nano was on hand at the far post to divert it in for the equaliser.

The rest of the first half was a pleasure to watch, with attractive football from two bold teams, wanting to attack and find a way through. Both keepers saw plenty of action and made important saves, especially Dani from Ruibal, to keep it level as they went in for the break.

Coming out for the second half, everything continued the same way: strong rhythm and high pressure. But this time, Tenerife had the quick start.

The ball broke to Jorge Sáenz on the edge of the Majadahonda area, and he released a lovely right-footed shot that beat Basilio and nestled in the bottom corner of the goal, putting Tenerife 2-1 ahead after 51 minutes.

Majadahonda coach Iriondo reacted immediately by replacing Galán for Benito, and changing their formation to 4-3-3, as they went in search of a draw against a buoyant Tenerife.

The change seemed to work as the home team took control and started to exert more pressure on the visitors. Hector had a clear-cut chance, one-on-one with Dani, but he fell asleep and ended up shooting into the side-netting.

As the game drew to a close, it looked settled at 2-1 when a long ball was played out of defence for Malbasic to chase.

But keeper Basilio came 10 yards out of his area to intercept it easily, passing it to one of his defenders. However, Malbasic had different ideas. Either the pass wasn’t a good one, or Luso thought his keeper would hoof it upfield.

But Malbasic managed to run between them, get the ball, and shoot from 35 yards out, into an open goal: 3-1 to Tenerife in the 87th minute!

As the final whistle blew, the joy and relief of a first away win was plain to see in the players, the coach and the travelling away fans, as a vital three points was being brought back to Tenerife, in a well-fought, well-deserved victory.

Their next game is at home on Sunday, against 10th placed Almeria, so don’t bet against a home win because morale is high in the CDT camp.