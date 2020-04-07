LANZAROTE TUNA FISHERMEN AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Optuna calls for the commercial fishing season to be extended as Bluefin tuna price plummets.

The sector has called on the central and regional governments to extend the term of quotas assigned to each fishing boat, beyond 14th June 2020.

Optuna are concerned by the current crisis, in which all sectors are paralyzed by the decree of state of alarm we are going through, but in their case the circumstances are different.

While their fleet is currently at sea, it is the middle of the Bluefin tuna season, however, the collapse in prices has led to the boats choosing to abandon these catches as it is not profitable.

As fishing boat fleet owner, Andrés Cedrés explains, “the situation is very complicated and although the boats are fishing, we have had to approach the central and regional governments, to request that the deadlines areextended, “he says,” so that each ship can capture the quota assigned to it, and which in the case of our six large tuna boats is 53 tons between them.”

The reason for this request, he continued, is that “as prices fell dramatically, we have chosen to stop fishing Bluefin tuna, and prefer wait for it to return to normal as the market recovers, since it now makes no sense to continue fishing to sell it at prices that are only around six euros a kilo, when normally it is up to three times more than that.”

The lack of demand, especially from restaurants that have had to close; and the difficulties in sending the fish to markets on the mainland, due to the lack of air links, “have forced us to ask to extend the deadlines to exhaust our catch quota.”