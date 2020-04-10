LANZAROTE: NEW SUPPLIES ARRIVE FOR THE HOSPITAL

The president of the Lanzarote Cabildo, María Dolores Corujo, has welcomed the arrival of a new shipment of diagnostic and protective materials for the Hospital Doctor José Molina Orosa.

This latest shipment from the Canary Islands Government consists of 2,400 rapid detection kits and 590 FFP2 masks that will help improving both their coronavirus detection capacity, and improving protection against contagion.

“All administrations are making a real effort to protect those who are on the front lines fighting the pandemic, and provide them with the necessary equipment” Corujo said, recalling the difficulty of making these acquisitions in a market under pressure, and still disorganized by the enormous upheaval caused by the rapid spread of the pandemic.