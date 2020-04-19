LANZAROTE: RAIN CAUSES SERIOUS FLOODS IN ARRECIFE

This weekend there was no weather alert but the rain has once again flooded Arrecife.

Yesterday morning there was heavy rainfall on the Island, particularly in the Lanzarote capital, which has caused streets in the centre of the city to be flooded.

The forecast from the State Meteorological Agency pointed out that the sky would be “a little cloudy during the morning, with generally, localized moderate light rains”.

However, the rains were much stronger than expected. According to the meteorological station at the César Manrique-Lanzarote airport, an accumulated 13.7 litres of water per square metre fell during the morning.

The first downpour happened at around midday and, the most intense, at two in the afternoon, when it fell to seven litres per square metre, to decrease at three in the afternoon, with 3.5 litres per square metre.

In the centre of Arrecife the streets were flooded, there’s leaking sewer covers, flooded premises, and even vehicles whose engines have stopped in the middle of the road where spouts of water have returned.

The coordinator of the Lanzarote Security and Emergency Consortium, Enrique Espinosa, has said that only minor incidents were recorded in Playa Honda, Puerto del Carmen and in the Pueblo Marinero of Costa Teguise, and most of the services are working fine.

The main problems were in Arrecife, where the effects of the downpour were more noticeable.

Espinosa pointed out that the shortage of traffic due the state of alarm, has made the work of the emergency teams easier as they could get around the streets easier.