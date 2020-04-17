LANZAROTE: PROBATION FOR MAN WHO BIT POLICEMAN AND DEMANDED CORONAVIRUS TEST

A 44 year old man has been given provisional release without bail by the Arrecife courts, after he went to a medical center in the Lanzarote capital, demanding that they perform a coronavirus test.

He threatened health personnel and went as far as hitting and biting a national police officer who was trying to calm him down.

The Canary Islands Police Headquarters reported that it was the staff of the center who called 091, explaining that an individual was there demanding that he be tested for coronavirus, despite stating that he had no symptoms.

The man claimed that the health centre staff didn’t take seriously and were mocking him, which made him angry.

When the police arrived the man was acting aggressively towards staff, and they tried to calm him down, but when one tried to identify him, the man swung for the policeman hitting him on the head.

As the man hit him, both he and the police officer fell to the ground, when he also bit the policeman on the leg.

Finally, the agents managed to diffuse the situation and proceeded to arrest him for attacking law enforcement officers, as four of them suffered minor injuries during the intervention, of which they were attended to by health personnel.