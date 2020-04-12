LANZAROTE: MAN STABBED IN STREET BRAWL IN PUERTO DEL CARMEN

A 28-year-old man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in a brawl in Puerto del Carmen in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services said they received a call at 1.59am on Sunday, alerting them that a man needed medical support after a brawl on a road in the town of Puerto del Carmen, so they activated emergency resources.

Two ambulances from the SUC, plus agents from the Tías Local Police and the Guardia Civil attended the scene.

Paramedics treated the man who was suffering from serious stab wounds and, after stabilizing him, took him by ambulance to the Doctor José Molina Orosa Hospital, in Arrecife.

The Guardia Civil have started an investigation in to what happened at the incident.