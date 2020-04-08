LANZAROTE: CABILDO ACQUIRES EXTRA MATERIALS FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS TESTS

The laboratory at the Dr Molina Orosa Hospital will be able to carry out one hundred tests daily.

The president of the Lanzarote Cabildo, María Dolores Corujo, has reported the acquisition of products, worth almost 6,500 euros, destined for the laboratory of the Hospital Dr José Molina Orosa to carry out the PCR tests for diagnosis of coronavirus.

“Rapid tests can be done with some ease and at low cost, but the most reliable test results are obtained with the technique known as PCR and so far, for various reasons, we have had to wait for them to be carried out in Gran Canaria,” she said.

After the implementation of the Hospital’s PCR equipment and given the need for complementary equipment and consumables, the Cabildo chose to take charge of this purchase to expedite the procedures that would allow the equipment to start up.

“At the request of the Directorate of the Hospital Management, we have been in charge of acquiring the necessary material to speed up the start-up of the laboratory. Under the circumstances in which we find ourselves, it seems essential to us to intensify collaboration between administrations to guarantee the best results in our fight to contain the spread of the pandemic,” explained the president.

The Minister of Health for the area Juan Manuel Sosa, explained that the Hospital now has the capacity to carry out one hundred tests a day, which could be increased if necessary by hiring an additional shift of personnel.