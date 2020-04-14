LANZAROTE: OVER 9,000 MEALS DELIVERED TO NEEDY IN ARRECIFE

The mayor of Arrecife has assured that the initiative will continue while the state of alarm lasts.

Arrecife has now delivered more than 9,000 special menus called ‘Menús Solidarios’, to the elderly who live alone, and to families with school children with a zero quota, across the municipality.

The Department of Social Services, Immigration and Equality, under the leadership of María Jesús Tovar, activated a plan to take basic daily food to the homes of these vulnerable families.

For this, the capital’s City Council hired the services of a catering company called Ampate; and logistics and home delivery is carried out every day by Ca ’Mario staff.

During the first month of this service, they have already delivered more than 9,000 menus, with an average of 300 every day, seven days a week.

The mayor, Ástrid Pérez, highlights that “this catering help will continue to be offered while the alert lasts, to enable the minors of these families without economic resources, and the vulnerable, to have their basic food covered.

In addition, through a reinforcement plan, the same families also receive other food aid, within the Social Emergency plan of the Social Services, to help families that are more vulnerable in their economy due to the pandemic.”

At the same time, the catering service is also catering for the elderly who live alone in their homes, without descendants or relatives who live in Lanzarote.