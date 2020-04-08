LANZAROTE: 71 CASES, 16 HOSPITALIZED, 9 IN ICU

One new diagnosis confirmed, and the number of cases in Lanzarote reaches 71 as of 8pm last night, with 16 patients in Hospital, nine in intensive care.

In Lanzarote a new diagnosis of coronavirus has been confirmed, and the total number of accumulated cases rises to 71, according to data on Tuesday night.

With this, there are 64 active cases of Covid-19 on the Island, in addition to four patients who have been discharged and three people who have died with coronavirus.

At the Doctor José Molina Orosa Hospital there are 16 patients, seven of them in a ward and nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

On the other hand, there are 48 people who remain in home isolation, with medical monitoring by the Canary Health Service.

On Tuesday, the new positive diagnosis was received from the seven samples that had been sent to the laboratory for analysis the day before. In total 38 samples were drawn for analysis yesterday.