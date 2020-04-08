LANZAROTE: 1,000 TEST KITS ARRIVE AT MOLINA OROSA HOSPITAL

A Canary Islands Government helicopter transported the equipment to Lanzarote

Yesterday afternoon a shipment of a thousand ‘fast’ kits to carry out coronavirus detection tests arrived by helicopter for the Hospital Dr José Molina Orosa.

This new material is added to previous shipments, and to the acquisition by the Cabildo of the PCR tests, which are those that confirm the presence of Covid-19 with greater reliability.

“The disorder caused by the pandemic had left the supply networks destroyed, but we are recovering the rate of acquisition with intense work by administrations and specialized companies,” said the president of the Cabildo.

She wanted to send a “message of tranquility to the public because, after the initial impact of a pandemic for which there was no possible forecast, the reaction is being fast and effective despite the difficulties.”

“We are increasing detection mechanisms every day to improve our response to the pandemic, both in terms of early detection and treatment of infected people,” she concluded.