Lagoon Party treats at Hard Rock Hotel

HARD Rock Hotel Tenerife has taken the pool-party concept to a new level, with this month’s launch of Lagoon Party.

It’s a series of events featuring renowned, international DJs, acrobatic performances, live musical entertainment and tropical vibes around its huge, man-made lagoon, next to the hotel, on the edge of the island’s south-west coast.

Set to the rhythm of live music by the likes of Eric Morillo, Harry Romero, Sebastian Gamboa, Rudimental, Nervo and Roger Sanchez, as well as saxophonists and percussionists, each Lagoon Party offers 10 hours of non-stop fun on alternate Saturdays, throughout the summer, until October.

Premiering in style earlier this summer, bringing together an average of 2,500 people, partying to live sets by Eric Morillo, Harry Romero and Rudimental, among others, Lagoon Party returns next Saturday (1st September).

It promises to keep surprising party-goers with new performances and musical sessions every other Saturday, until 27th October.

In addition to the live sets by some of today’s hottest DJs, guests at each event can expect dancers, live music, and floating bars with refreshing cocktails, as well as delicious food at The Beach Club and Munchies Surf Bar.

For an even-more-exclusive experience, there are three VIP areas which can be booked in advance, including three private jacuzzis next to the lagoon, and a dedicated space on the Hard Rock beach, where a special food-and-drinks menu will be on offer.

The Lagoon Parties cater for over-18s, and hotel guests have free access to all live events. For non-guests, advance tickets for the Lagoon Parties cost 25 euros, and they can be purchased at www.hardrockhoteltenerife.com/events-calendar.aspx

On party days, a special bus service runs from Los Cristianos bus station to Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, at 2pm and 3pm, with return services between 8pm and 10pm.

Deluxe rooms at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife are priced from approximately 210 euros on a B&B basis, based on two people sharing. Book rooms at: www.hrhtenerife.com

Lagoon Parties start at midday and finish at sunset. Dates for the next events are:

1st September

22nd September

6th October

27th October

About Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife

Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife is Hard Rock International’s second property in collaboration with Palladium Hotel Group, following the opening of Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza in May 2014.

The five-star hotel, located on Tenerife’s southern coast in Playa Paraiso, near Adeje, comprises 624 rooms, including 260 suites, split across two towers, named Oasis and Nirvana.

Facilities include three pools, a lagoon, three-tiered kids’ clubs, as well as signature Hard Rock facilities, including a Rock Spa, Body Rock gym and world-famous Rock Shop.

Guests have a choice of six restaurants, including tapas restaurant Ali-Ole, modern Asian restaurant Narumi, steakhouse Montauk, all-day buffet Sessions, 3rd Half Sports Bar and The Beach Club at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, located on the edge of the lagoon.

A further five bars offer opportunities for an aperitif, after-dinner drink, freshly-brewed coffee, or thirst-quenching cocktail.

And for some of the best views of the island, the rooftop sky lounge bar, The 16th, overlooks some of Tenerife’s most impressive scenery, from the majestic Teide, Spain’s tallest mountain, to the lesser-known Canary Island of La Gomera.

Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife offers guests an immersive, musical experience, relevant to all generations, with an energising event programme of live concerts at the hotel’s lagoon-side, outdoor, stage area, with a capacity of 5,000 people. www.hrhtenerife.com

