This little lad needs a home!

Accion del Sol news

THIS gorgeous little dog is full of fun, and has plenty of love to offer. He is waiting, patiently, in the refuge, along with his 200-plus friends, for a new, loving home.

Please do adopt not buy a dog. Every dog is microchipped, fully vaccinated, inoculated against heartworm, and flea-free. They all have a full, clean bill of health, and are socialised, ready for rehoming.

Our policy is that every dog is sterilised, to ease the problem of abandoned dogs on the island. We do not charge for adoptions, but donations are very welcome, towards the vast running costs of the refuge.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol