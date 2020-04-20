LA PALMA SMILES: THE LAST CORONAVIRUS PATIENT IS DISCHARGED FROM ICU

The last Covid-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital de La Palma, has this morning, according to the manager of the hospital, Mercedes Coello.

Coello said that 13 medical discharges have been registered in the last 24 hours, and the total number of active cases on the island has dropped to 42 as the downward trend of the last week continues.

In total, there have been six deaths from coronavirus on the island, most of which were patients who had previous pathologies.

As Coello explained, this weekend a total of 268 tests were carried out among residents and workers of nursing homes in Santo Domingo de Garafía, Nina Jaubert in Breña Alta, and Villaflora in Breña Baja, and all came back negative; and 35 tests were carried out in the CoronHado clinic in Breña Baja, of which only one was positive.

Regarding the admitted patients, four are still in Internal Medicine but they are showing good health, explained medical sources.

The rest of the positives, 38 in total, are observed at their homes by the medical team from the CoronHado clinic, and by the respective family doctors as established by the Government protocol.