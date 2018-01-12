Did you know?

Cats Welfare news

WE’RE all aware how kittens are adorable, cuddly, playful and curious, but there’s more to them that you may not know.

Blue eyes

All kittens are born with blue eyes, because the pigment that creates eye colour hasn’t yet developed. It takes 2-3 months for cats to develop their permanent eye colour. They also have extremely-poor eyesight until they’re about three weeks old, but, after that, it continues to improve as they grow.

Why a “kindle” of kittens?

Everyone’s familiar with the word “litter,” which is used to describe a group of kittens. Another, less-familiar term for the same thing is a “kindle.” The difference is that a “kindle” is a term specifically for kittens, but the word “litter” can describe a group of many other types of animals.

Litter sizes

A litter, or kindle, generally has 1-9 kittens. The number can be influenced by different factors, including the age of the mother. The largest recorded litter was 19.

Teeth

Kittens begin to grow tiny, sharp teeth when they’re about 3-6 weeks old. These are their deciduous teeth, and, by about six weeks, they are all present. Kittens have 26 of these, while an adult cat has 30 permanent teeth.

At about three months of age, a kitten’s teeth begin to fall out as the permanent teeth come in. At around 6-7 months old, these are usually all in place.

Smokey

Waiting to be adopted is Smokey, a very pretty 2-3 month old girl. She has a sweet nature, and is very good around dogs, cats and people! She would be a perfect addition to any family. She has had treatment for both worms and fleas, and her first vaccination. All kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Sharon on 662 52 40 06 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773. Message us on Facebook, or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

If you adopt two kittens together, kitten injections, micro-chips and neutering is FREE for the second kitten. Adopt a black kitten, or two, and both kittens receive the above treatments, free of charge!

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.