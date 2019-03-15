Knife-man held for stabbing his in-law

THE National Police have arrested a 59-year-old man, accused of stabbing his brother-in-law during a family “discussion”, the injury leaving a serious wound.

The family row happened at the home of the detainee, in Los Realejos, Puerto de la Cruz, and, according to other family members, the discussion was over stupid, trivial family matters.

Family members told police officers that during the so-called discussion, one of them took a knife and attempted, repeatedly, to stab the other man, eventually making contact and puncturing his victim’s arm.

The wounded man, and his wife, departed for home promptly, but stopped on the way by the National Police station to report the incident. Officers immediately requested an ambulance, because of the severity of the wound.

Once the victim was seen by medics, officers arrested the assailant, because of the severity of the situation.

The detainee, later found at his Puerto de la Cruz home, was immediately arrested by the National Police.

The corresponding report, along with the detainee, has been presented before the judicial authorities.