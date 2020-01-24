Knife-gang robbers terrified old ladies

FIVE thieves, aged 18-28, have been arrested by the National Police after breaking into the home of two elderly women, one in her eighties.

They stole a top-end mobile phone, along with cash adding up to 100 euros.

A call was made to the police following the incident, just days ago. And yesterday (Thursday), officers issued a public statement, informing the public of the gang’s horrible attack.

The officers explained how the thieves broke into the home in Guamasa, La Laguna, by breaking the front-door lock, then forcing their way in

All five thieves, wearing hooded clothing, were armed with knives of different shapes and sizes, which were enough to intimidate the elderly couple.

The women were so terrified that they were shaken into telling their aggressors where their money and valuables, as well as their safe, were located.

While their home was being ransacked, the women were tied up and locked in a bedroom.

Finally, once the gang had searched the premises, they left with the mobile phone and the cash they had taken from the safe.

But the officers were able to arrest the group just days after the dreadful incident. The police discovered that four of the five had previously been charged with similar offences, one of the group with an astonishing 72 to his name.

The recovered phone was given back to the elderly ladies, while the individuals were presented to the judicial authorities to determine sentencing.