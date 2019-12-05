KittyCatz to the rescue!

KittyCatz news

KittyCatz is a small group, but each dedicated volunteer is an expert in his or her own field. We formed a year ago, to unburden other charities in Tenerife of the most sick and vulnerable cats and kittens, and bottle-feeding kittens.

The charities we help often have the will, but not the volunteers, to help with these specialist cases. Some days are amazing, when a sick cat does their first solid poop. Yes, that’s a great day!

Some days are desperately sad, when you stay awake all night, listening to a heart beat becoming weaker, by the hour. We do our best, and, whatever the outcome, they are cared for and loved. We are not a charity in our own right, but are affiliated to registered charities Sangha San Miguel Educational Farm, and Madat (Manos Amigas de los Animales de Tenerife).

Pictured is Pumpkin at two weeks old. Before birth, one of his legs was dead from the knee down, because his umbilical cord was wrapped around it in the womb.

We bottle-fed him and treated his infections, and our vets removed the stump of his leg, leaving him with three sturdy legs. Then we found a wonderful family to adopt him. Hard work? Yes! Worth it? You bet! Find us online at www.kittycatz.net