KittyCatz news

Not just for Christmas!

THINKING about a furry addition to the family for Christmas? Kittens make terrible Christmas presents, as do puppies.

Christmas is not the time to gift your loved one something which could live for twenty years, and comes with great responsibility. Children will be delighted on Christmas morning when they discover they have a fluffy pleasure to look after, but, by the New Year, the refuges will be overflowing with unwanted pets, dumped in boxes.

There are many reasons why this happens: the landlord does not allow pets, the neighbours have complained anout a barking puppy, your youngest is allergic, the exuberant new pet has scratched them in play, or your Christmas gift is nervous, and hiding under the sofa.

There is an alternative. Sangha San Miguel Educational Farm, with whom KittyCatz are proud to be affiliated, offer a “Pen Friends” sponsorship scheme. You can choose from a selection of animals, including celebrity Rayo the Mule with the deformed hoof, and the sheep who thinks he’s a dog!

Through the scheme, you will have a gift certificate and regular updates on the animals looked after in your pen. Everything can be done through the website, including arranging a visit to the farm. www.sanghasanmiguel.com

KittyCatz help the most sick, disabled and vulnerable cats and kittens in Tenerife, but, to do so, we need to raise money to pay for their treatment.

If you own/manage a bar, shop or other outlet, and would like one of our collection tins, or be prepared to run one of our very popular “Name the Teddy” competions, please let us know via our website or Facebook page. Every little helps. www.kittycatz.net