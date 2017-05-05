So many kittens!

Cats Welfare news

THIS week has been very busy for us. Along with the normal calls about sick, trapped, injured and abandoned cats, we have also taken in 26 new kittens and three adults.

This now means that we have 43 kittens and nine adult cats in our care. In just one day in Costa del Silencio, 12 kittens were caught, and, later that day, we captured a blind mother and her four kittens, to name just a few.

We prepare the cats and kittens for adoption as quickly as we can, but, depending on their medical and temperament requirements, we need foster carers to look after them, temporarily.

As we don’t have a refuge, we always need people who are prepared to look after a cat, or kitten or two, until such times as we can find new owners.

This could be just for a few days, a week – or several weeks. If you are interested or have questions, please ring or WhatsApp Maria 646629129 (seven days a week, 9-6pm). Food, litter, beds, toys etc are provided by us, along with all medical care.

Cats and kittens available!

We have fluffy kittens of all different colours available for immediate adoption, and also some adults. We do not charge an adoption fee, but there is a contract of care to sign that you agree you will get it vaccinated and neutered when old enough.

Many people do not want black kittens because they do not think they are “pretty”. To encourage adoption, we arrange, free of charge, the vaccinating, microchipping and neutering of black kittens. If two kittens are adopted together of any colour, we will arrange the vaccinating, microchipping and neutering of one kitten. You can contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or Maria on the above number.

Our shop

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas in Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.