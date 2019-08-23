Kingsnake invasion a big worry for island

OFFICIALS in Gran Canaria are redoubling their efforts to counter an invasion by the Californian kingsnake, which threatens the balance of nature on the Spanish island.

A team of pest-controllers are spending four months before and during the breeding season, trying to catch as many as possible in a bid to halt the species’ spread, with the ultimate aim of eradicating it from the island.

So far this year 507 specimens have been found, similar to the number found by this stage last year. But the anti-pest group aim to double that number by the end of the campaign.

The California kingsnake is a constrictor and not poisonous, which is why they are popular pets, and another probable reason how they were introduced to Gran Canaria.

Although harmless, if scary, to humans, they are having a devastating effect on the island’s native wildlife, said Blanca Pérez, Environment and Security Minister of the Canarian Government.

The breed has no natural predator on the island, and, if left unchecked, would break the balance of the ecosystem, said Pérez.

The first symptoms of this problem are already being seen, as there is evidence in areas where the Gran Canaria lizard (Gallotiastehlini) is disappearing. This species, endemic to the island, is the largest lizard on the islands preyed on by the invading species.

The authorities stress that now is the most important time of year to trap them, just before they breed.