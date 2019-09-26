Kindly plumber happy to work for the aged and poor, for nothing!
A PLUMBER is melting the world’s hearts, after the revelation that he fixes pipes and boilers for vulnerable customers without charge.
In fact, James Anderson has helped thousands of people in need since closing his private business and re-launching as Depher, a not-for-profit company.
His generosity came to the fore after a bill was posted online, showing that he charged a
91-year-old woman, who has acute leukaemia, absolutely nothing!
The Burnley father-of-five wrote: “No charge for this lady under any circumstances. We will be available 24 hours to help her, and keep her as comfortable as possible.”
But James said of the positive public reaction: “We didn’t expect it. It’s been everywhere.”
He raises money via crowd-funding and donations, and helps people across Lancashire.
James was inspired to wind down his private work and begin Depher after seeing an elderly man treated poorly by another engineer.
And, since 2017, he has provided free, or lower-cost plumbing, to those in need throughout the winter.
He claims the switch to not-for-profit work has left with debts of around £8,000, although he insists the shortfall is under control.
“A lot of people close to me ask: ‘Why are you getting yourself in to debt? Why are you doing this?” he said. “But to me, debt is debt… I would rather owe some money to somebody and another person be alive and happy and safe. It’s an ethos that’s in my heart, and it will always stay there.”
Having helped locals in Lancashire over the past two winters, James hopes to take Depher’s work country-wide. “I’ve spoken to quite a few engineers around the country, and they’re all for it… it’s just getting the funding,” he said.
“I don’t want any person who is elderly and disabled in this country, in this day and age, to die or suffer because of a cold home, or a lack of funding to repair the boiler.
‘It shouldn’t be happening. That number should be down to zero. Simple as that.’”
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=50178
Posted by admin on Sep 26 2019. Filed under World News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.