Killer dogs put down, along with four more

SIX dogs, including the pair responsible for the death of two women last week, have been put down for safety’s sake.

The decision was taken by the Integral Centre for Animal Welfare of the Community of Madrid after two of the animals had mauled to death a Spanish mother and her grown-up daughter.

All six of the animals that resided in the home of the deceased women were euthanised, according to the Ministry of Environment.

The dogs responsible for the horrific deaths were identified as a French Mastiff and an American Staffordshire Terrier.

In a veterinary report, compiled in the days after the attack, vets testified to the dogs’ high aggressiveness, the difficulty of handling them, and the lack of documentation, as well as the absence of vaccines against rabies.

It was, therefore, decided that the animals presented a danger to the safety of the home-dwellers and the

rest of the animals housed there.

The damning report described the dogs as “powerful and aggressive, with the possibility of attacking people or animals.”

The regional government ruled that putting the dogs down was necessary, “for the serious and imminent risk to the safety of

people, and other animals, as well as for animal-welfare reasons”.

The husband of one of the deceased women could be charged with serious negligence following a Guardia Civil probe into the incident, after the owner of the villa in which the animals lived, failed to vaccinate, or licence, the dogs correctly.