Kids and kittens!

Cats Welfare news

CATS make great pets; they’re low maintenance, and thrive in families with children. They love to leap, run and pounce, which is great fun to watch. And they love being stroked and cuddled. Here in Tenerife we have many cats of all ages awaiting their forever homes. Whether you decide to adopt a kitten, or an adult cat, they will all have lots of love and affection to give.

Introducing kids to pets is an important way to teach them to respect animals. If you choose to have a kitten, it’s important to lay out some rules ahead of time. These need to go both ways: rules for the kitten, and rules for the kids.

Choose areas where your pet will be allowed to roam. Will it be an indoor cat, or will it be allowed to go outside? Is it allowed to jump on the sides? The children’s rules need to be clear, too. Set boundaries on when, and how, to play with the kitten, and how to pick it up. Make it clear that it’s not OK to pull on its tail and whiskers, or any other part of its body.

Set each child a role in the care of your new pet. One could be responsible for making sure that the kitten has fresh food and water every day, while another could ensure that its bedding is clean, and toys are available.

Cleaning the litter box should be done by adults, as children do forget to wash their hands thoroughly, and this task calls for regular hand-washing.

When you bring your kitten home, your children will be excited and ready to play with her.

Remember, your kitten will be less stressed if you let it get comfortable with its new surroundings and family at its own pace. Remind your children that their new companion needs time to get comfortable in its new home, and soon they will have a friendly, playful and lovable pet.

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring/whatsapp Maria (English) on 646629129, seven days a week 9-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm on 671282773. All kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.