The kids had fun!

Accion del Sol news

LAST week saw the children from La Mantanza school, in the north of the island, visiting our refuge, to take part in our educational programme. The children were from 3 years old.

At the end of their visit, a little boy came up to us and said that only people with no hearts leave dogs on the streets. Not a truer word could be spoken. No dog deserves that.

Please be responsible owners and sterilise your pets, and don’t let them breed. The refuge is full of over 200 dogs, all looking for loving new homes. Please do come and visit us, if you are interested in adopting a dog.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1, which is just after the El Medano junction. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol