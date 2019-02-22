The kids enjoy sport and music

THE beginning of February has certainly proved to be a busy period for the charity.

Following the marathon runner raising 1000€ to support swimming lessons for the children in Guaidyl in Granadilla, we have signed the contracts with the Council and the swimming pool/sports centre, and their lessons started this Wednesday.

We also bought goggles and swim caps to ensure the children had everything they needed to comply with the pool requirements. On the same day, the children from El Valito in El Fraile started tennis lessons at the Annabel Croft Tennis Academy in Abama. Two coaches led the sessions, which the children thoroughly enjoyed, and they want to carry on learning.

They enjoyed the fresh air and sunshine, and the team work required to play together and control the ball, within the tennis courts. The following day, our visitors from Italy and Japan arrived, who are Doctors of music from Conductive Music in the UK.

They have come to Tenerife as part of their world tour, delivering music lessons and workshops, in both centres, this weekend. They combine music and science in amazing projects, building electronic circuits and using computers to then create a piano from fruit and vegetables, which can actually play tunes when pressed.

They will work with the children to teach about conductivity/music software, and the electronic side of the project, which results in the children being amazed by how it all works.

This week also saw raffles being sold in all Overseas Supermarkets across the island for San Valentine’s, and some lucky people winning prizes in Las Chafiras, Los Cristianos and Torviscas.

Thank you to Overseas for supporting the children, and we look forward to our Mother’s Day/Easter bag-packing days in March. The charity continues to work with the children to get them involved with work experience and opportunities, as well as

preparing them for the world of work.

English lessons are provided each week, in both centres, to maximise the skills of the children, to open as many doors as possible to make them successful in life.