Kidnappers held victims in coffins

A WOMAN has been arrested in the north of Spain, accused of kidnapping wealthy businessmen and locking them in coffins for months at a time.

It is believed that 40-year-old Isabel Mazarro Gomez de Santiago, along with her husband, Raul Julio Escobar Poblete, kept foreign investors and pensioners in caskets for several months.

The couple were alleged to have been members of a dangerous gang, operating in Mexico, who held victims hostage and demanded ransoms from their families.

Poblete was arrested earlier this year while, it is alleged, he attempted to collect a ransom in Mexico under the false name of Ramon Alberto Guerra Valencia

Spanish media say that American Nancy Michell Kendall was also held captive by the pair, and even, reportedly, had a finger cut off to add pressure on her family to pay the cash demanded.

Ms Kendall, held for 2½ months, was released after Poblete’s arrest by the Mexican authorities.

Guardia Civil officers were alerted to the woman’s whereabouts after a request by Mexican police. who suspected she had fled the country.

After tracking the Spanish-born woman, from Alicante, across the country, Spanish police were then able to follow Mazarro Gomez to a house in Asturias, northern Spain, where she was arrested.