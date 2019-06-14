Our Kiara

Live Arico news

THIS is our beautiful Kiara, who is around five years old. She is very good with children, and, generally, fine with other dogs. She is very obedient, sweet, affectionate, calm and shy, and loves to play with her ball.

Sadly, she has now been in the shelter for many years. If you think think you can offer this dog a home, or would like to meet her, please call Marc on 6522 97853, or Carlos on 6438 97389. No dogs deserve to spend the rest of their lives in kennels.

Dog-walking club

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. If you have any questions, send a Whatsapp to Marc, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. During the summer months, we will not be opening on Sundays.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com

Dog Walking Club

The dog walking club is up and running, every Saturday from 9am till 1pm. Please come and meet the dogs they have a fabulous time with the walkers and looking forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions Send a Whatsapp to Marc for further details , 652297853

Live Arico Shops

We have some fantastic bargains at our Charity shops, donations are always very much appreciated, they are located in San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Juan Reveron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily Monday to Friday 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm