Keys to tragic death

MADRID police believe that a 54-year-old man, found dead in a sewer in Leganés town, had lifted a drain cover and climbed down in search of the car keys he had dropped, accidently.

His body was found at the bottom of the drain at 4am by the Local Police. The man’s mobile phone was found resting next to the drain, while his car, with a door open, was parked nearby. And this, initially, caused the officers to take a closer look.

Emergency services confirmed the man’s death and said that the body showed no immediate signs of a violent death.

An autopsy should reveal more information, but sewer gases may include hydrogen sulphide, ammonia, methane, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides.

 

