Karma could settle it

Eurovision 2017

By Robin Elliot

IT’S that time of year again! Yes, tomorrow night (Saturday), millions of us will be drinking ourselves into oblivion while seated in front of the telly, commenting on over three hours of mostly-awful songs from countries around Europe and beyond.

And we’ll all be asking ourselves: “Why did Graham Norton end up with the commentary gig?”

Love it or hate it, we all have our views, and we do want to know who will win the Eurovision Song Contest 2017!

I know we can rule out Lucie Jones’ UK entry, but wouldn’t it be great if it did win? After all it’s 20 years since Katrina & Her Waves were Shining Their Light across Europe and giving us a winning song!

Maybe it’s just coincidence, but I see Katrina has released a Greatest Hits album in time for Eurovision!

Right, enough of this nostalgia …we are off to the International Exhibition Centre in Kyiv this year, following the Ukraine’s 2016 triumph, with Jamala’s historical, political tribute to her great grandmother.

This year, for the first time, the contest will be hosted by an all-male trio: three comedians/TV presenters with names I can’t possibly pronounce, Also, it is only the second time since 1956 that Eurovision will not feature a female presenter!

France, Germany, UK, Italy and Spain qualify automatically, regardless of their positions last year, because they always throw plenty of money into the contest. Ukraine also gain a place in the final as host nation and current champions.

Here are the 2017 front-runners:

Italy: Francesco Gabbani is favourite to win with his catchy Occidentali’s Karma. This song features guitars, violins and a dancing Gorilla! Italy has taken home the crown twice, but can they score a hat-trick?

Bulgaria: 17-year-old Kristian Kostov, a runner-up on X Factor Bulgaria, has been proving quite popular with the pop ballad Beautiful Mess.

Sweden: The Swedes have won twice in the last five years, and five times in all. And, thanks to ABBA, they can claim the most successful Eurovision act of all time. Sweden is represented by Robin Bengtsson, who came third in Swedish Idol 2008, and his I Can’t Go On song originally featured the F-word in the chorus, but he has since cleaned it up!

Belgium: Blanche, who competed on the country’s version of The Voice last year, sounds as though she is doing a bad Adele impression! She’s a scary-looking teenager with a strange, electronic song called City Lights.

Portugal: They’ve not got through to the Grand Final since 2010, but this might change with Salvador Sobral’s Amar Pelos Dois (which means for the both of us). This soppy ballad was written by his sister, Luisa. Portugal are the longest-running contestants never to have won the competition, having placed highest back in 1966 when they came sixth.

Australia: Isaiah, another 17-year-old, won The X Factor Australia last year, but Don’t Come Easy is nowhere as near as good as Dami Im’s 2016 entry.

Armenia: Artsvik was a contestant on The Voice Russia, and the song Fly With Me is actually very good and could be a hit.

Ukraine: The Ukranians have decided to rock it up this year with a track called Time from O.Torvald. It’s a pretty awful track and the band perform with countdown clocks that seem to be embedded in their skin. But this could be quite useful to countdown to the end of the song, or time for your toilet break.

Germany: Levina’s a singer/songwriter, currently studying at the London College of Music. Her Eurovision entry sounds a bit like it was made in the Nineties, but it’s not bad!

Spain: Manel Navarro is this year’s controversial entry. The Spanish claim that the contest was rigged to get Manel to represent his country because he actually came third in the popular vote but first in the judges’ vote. And one of those judges just happened to be one of his mates! The Spanish song is a strange one, with a chorus that keep repeating Do It For Your Lover. Spain have taken the Eurovision title twice since their first contest, in 1961.

France: The French offering has also caused some controversy because Eurovision bosses discovered that the track had been performed prior to the September 2016 submission deadline, which apparently is a big No-No. Alma first shot to fame in France with a song dedicated to her dead childhood friend. Her Eurovision song is called Requiem.

UK: This year, former X Factor finalist Lucie Jones will represent the UK with a big, theatrical ballad called Never Give Up On You. The song definitely suits Lucie’s voice. But, sadly, it’s not a Eurovision winner. Anyway, do you remember Lucie from X Factor? She was voted off the show after losing to Jedward in a sing-off! Not a great moment in one’s career, but the girl can sing and act. She has played Cosette in the West End production of Les Miserables, has appeared in the musical version of American Psycho, has played Molly in a Chinese tour of Ghost The Musical and played the lead role in the Legally Blonde UK tour, as well as touring in Rent. Lucie also appeared in an episode of Midsomer Murders.

Good luck to all the acts taking part in Eurovision tomorrow… and may the best song win!