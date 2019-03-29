The Karaoke Place to be!

by John Zammi t

OUR third heat of Tenerife Loves Karaoke, sponsored by The Duke Shops, headed for Costa del Silencio this week, giving another two singers a chance to progress into the semi-finals, and a chance to win 1,000 euros, along with a live performance at this year’s Tenerife Entertainment Awards.

For the third week in a row, Tenerife Loves Karaoke was hosted in an old favourite of the competition, Our Place, in Costa del Silencio, which is extremely popular with Karaoke singers.

Like the previous heats, Our Place was crowded, with hardly a seat to be had. Host Kerry Railton got proceedings underway, with René singing Your Song, the Elton John classic, which set the evening’s high standard.

Stuart, called to the stage next, performed another classic, What A Wonderful World, by Louis Armstrong, and he was followed by Joyce, belting out a great version of Sex on Fire (including dance moves) by Kings of Leon, which really did bring the house down.

Next up was Bethany Louise, singing a Florence & the Machine number, Dog Days Are Over, not heard in karaoke venues often, and she sang it brilliantly.

Joe followed her with Glen Campbell’s version of the Conway Twitty classic, It’s Only Make Believe, which took us to the break.

Lisa Mac, on the judging panel for the night, sang a few numbers during the break, along with Kerry, so the audience could recharge their glasses.

Jud, a TLK finalist last year, opened the second half with a stunning version of White Snake’s Ain’t No Love In the Heart Of The City, which had the crowd on their feet again.

Sara, who made the semi-finals last year, but had to pull out through illness, followed Jud with You and I, by Lady Gaga, and again the crowd responded with huge applause.

Kenny was next with country star Willy Nelson’s Always On My Mind, and last, but certainly not least, was Les, who hammered out Have You Ever Seen the Rain?, by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

What a superb, entertaining night we were having, and there was still the sing-off to come.

The judges announced four people for this battle: Stuart, Bethany Louise, Sara and Jud. And Sara began, with Angel, Stuart performed another Louis Armstrong song, We Have All The Time In The World, Bethany Louise chose Black Velvet, and, finally, Jud sang Snake.

What a brilliant sing-off, leaving four judges with the difficult task of determining who would go through to the semi-finals.

All the singers were in excellent form, but two contestants needed to be awarded semi-final slots, and the judges opted for Jud and Sara, each receiving their heat trophies from Sharon.

Many thanks to all the entrants at Our Place, whose owners and staff made this another memorable night.

The next heat of Tenerife Loves Karaoke takes place tomorrow (Saturday, 30th March) at Clouseau’s Bar, Palm Mar.

If you would like to enter, to be in a chance of winning 1,000 euros, and a live singing spot at this year’s Tenerife Entertainment Awards, call 822 141 517, or register direct at the venue. Don’t forget, you have to sing it to win it!