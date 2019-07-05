Kapitain needs a friend!

Live Arico news

THIS is Kapitain. Sadly, his owner has had to go into hospital, and will not be returning home.

So two-year-old Kapitain is now looking for a new, forever home. He is very good with people and other dogs. He must be confused with the big changes in his life, and we are hoping to find him a family who he can, again, call his own. Please contact Mark on 6522 97853, if you would like to meet him.

Dog-walking club

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. If you have any questions, send a Whatsapp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. During the summer months, we will not be opening on Sundays.

