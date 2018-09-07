K9 tennis tournament

K9 animal news

THE K9 animal refuge has teamed up with Miraverde Tennis Club to host a tennis tournament, in order to raise funds for the animals.

The tournament will take place on Saturday, 6th October at Miraverde Tennis Club in Playa de Las Americas, between 2-6pm. During this time, you will be able to enjoy yourself, knocking around a tennis ball, and contributing towards a great cause.

Groups will include ladies’ singles, ladies’ doubles, men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles. During the tournament, there will be a raffle, where you can win some amazing prizes, as well as the opportunity to purchase K9 merchandise.

Registration must be before the 20th September, and there is an entry fee of 10 euros. All proceeds will go to the refuge. So get your tennis shoes on, and come out to play!

Christmas dinner

Tickets are now available for our annual, pre-Christmas dinner and show! The event will be held at Music Hall Tavern on the 8th December, and includes a three-course meal, drinks, a live show and much more! For more information, contact Lyn on 626344799 or lindamaggs40@gmail.com.

Meet our dogs!

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Also, to see daily photos of the walks that take place at K9, like the facebook page Voluntarios del Refugio K9.

Charity shop

Our charity shop in Alcala Plaza is always looking for new items to sell. If you have any unwanted clothes, shoes, books or bric-a-brac, please pop them into our shop, or to K9.

We welcome all kinds of items, all proceeds going towards helping the dogs. The shop is open from 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday. Pop in, or call them on 6465 61035. Collections can also be arranged, using this number.

Ways you can help

If you wish to support K9 animal refuge, and contribute towards the safe rescue and adoption of abandoned dogs and cats, we would be very appreciative.

You can buy our merchandise (T-shirts, vests, key rings, wristbands and more) at K9, sponsor one of our dogs via our website, and donate money via our website, or cash at our refuge. We also welcome donations of food and other items.

Also, you can become a volunteer dog walker by calling us, or simply popping by, during our opening hours. Remember to keep an eye on our website or Facebook page for any fund-raising events which you may like to attend.