K9 Open Day

K9 animal news

THE K9 wonder-dogs and cats are so excited! K9 are holding an Open Day on Sunday,14th May from 2-4pm, and they cannot wait to meet you, and show you round and introduce you to all their friends.

You’ll also have a chance to talk with our volunteers, buy some goodies, win some prizes and enjoy something to eat and drink. Please come along and support us. The gorgeous K9 dogs and cats are waiting for you!

You can find our location by going to our website www.k9tenerife.com and clicking on the map on the lower left of the page.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.