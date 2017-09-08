K9 kittens

K9 animal news

THERE are lots of cute and playful kittens in the K9 cattery right now, all keen to quickly find their forever homes. Sweet Adelaide (pictured) is just one of them.

If you are interested in adopting any of our lovely kitties, and would like to meet them, please contact us. You can also see them on our website www.k9tenerife.com. Go to “K9 cats/Cats waiting for homes”, or visit K9 Tenerife Cats on Facebook.

K9 Karaoke – save the date!

Please come along to The Palms Pool Bar, Golf del Sur, on Sunday, 24th September from 2-5pm for an afternoon of karaoke with Dale. Have lots of fun while fundraising for the K9 wonder-dogs and cats; a perfect combination!

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, and K9 Tenerife.