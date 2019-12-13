K9 animal news

Meet Sani

IT is never easy when couples break up and go their separate ways. Hearts are broken, and there is a lot of stress and uneasiness.

Unfortunately, if there is a pet in the house, they usually suffer also, through no fault of their own. The couple do try to make it work for their pet, but, sometimes, this is not always possible either. Nearly two years ago, in February 2018, this beautiful boy was brought to K9, for this reason.

Five-year-old Sani is a Boxer/Presa mix. He is a large dog. He also has heartworm, which is being treated on an on-going basis at K9. Sani has a lot of love to give, but has not been given the chance to show it.

Why? Sani, like a lot of our dogs at K9, can be fearful of new people, especially men. When some new volunteers come to our kennels to exercise the dogs, they like to walk through and see the dogs we have, and slowly fall in love with them all.

Sani, who lives in the end kennel, is the last to be seen, and people automatically gravitate towards him. I am not surprised, for he is a truly handsome boy. If Sani does not know you, he will bark out of fear, but most people mistake this for aggression, which can, understandably, put people off.

Do you want to get to know Sani, to discover how truly wonderful this boy is? Please come up and meet him in K9. Have patience with him, and let him get to know you. You will be so full of love for this boy.

Once he knows you, he is a great dog. He is very obedient, and always comes when you call him. He is a joy to walk, on and off the lead, and, when invited, he gives very good cuddles! When our volunteers take Sani for a walk, and put his lead on first in the kennel, he will take the lead in his mouth and almost bring you out of the kennels, as if to say: “Come on, lets go for a walk”.

It is a very funny sight to witness, and this is one of the many qualities we love about Sani. He needs a second chance. He needs to be shown that there are kind, loving people out there, who want to give him a good home.

He can be OK with some dogs, but not others, but he doesn’t really react to other dogs, unless provoked. If you are interested in getting to know Sani, and welcoming him into your home, please call up to K9, any day, between 9.30am-1.30pm. We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. We look forward to seeing you!