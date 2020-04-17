JULIO PEREZ: “WE MUST START THINKING ABOUT DE-ESCALATION MEASURES”

The Minister of Health for the Canary Islands, Julio Pérez, has emphasized, that at this time it is not known when the central government will decide to “modulate” the containment measures, nor does he foresee that this will happen before April 26th, but he has insisted that, this does not exempt them from the responsibility of starting to think about planning how the exit of this pandemic will be.

The Government of the Canary Islands says that the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic on the islands is “hopeful”, and that the Public Health Service has “the facility” to respond if there is any upturn, so it believes that it is time to think about “de-escalation”, and to put more emphasis on economics.

Pérez has insisted that the Canary Islands will not be the object of “any kind of experiment” with this matter, but he does believe it is reasonable, that in islands where the health impact of the epidemic has been nil, such as La Graciosa, or mild, referring to El Hierro and La Gomera, the measures that will lead to a progressive return to normality are “anticipated”, compared to what can be expected for large cities or regions where many more cases have been registered.

He emphasized that in the Canary Islands, Covid-19 detection tests are progressing faster and faster among the most vulnerable population, such as the elderly in senior centres, with results so far very favorable, due to the low number of positives detected in, what were expected to be, the most highly infected centres.

Regarding the health situation, Pérez stressed that the Canary Islands hospitals are coping with the current phase of this health emergency “comfortably”, because they are only having to use approximately half their beds and half of their intensive care allocation, so they could react if there was a hypothetical rebound.

The government spokesman also confessed that, on a “personal level”, he does not believe that “anybody has any certainty” today about a plan on how to organize the end of this health emergency in Spain, but he also wants to think that this moment is “Relatively close”.

However, he added, that the Government of the Canary Islands wants to plan that when that day comes, it will be “without rigor and with a financial record,” an obligation that does not relieve it of “the uncertainty” that still exists about what the progressive end of confinement will be like.

He has also highlighted that the Canary Islands Health Authorities are achieving advances in the processing speed of the Covid-19 tests, using the PCR technique that will provide a better understanding of the real situation of the epidemic in the islands.

The number has jumped from 950 tests before, to 1,800 on Thursday, and it is expected to reach a rate of 2,000 daily very soon.

He also pointed out that as the health emergency is evolving for the better, the Canary Islands Government is beginning to dedicate more time and effort to thinking about how to mitigate its economic impact.

In this regard, he pointed out that the ERTE files processed to date are already an indicator of their consequences on the labour market, (about 200,000 canaries workers are affected by them), and now they are trying to calculate what the impact of the break in the activity of tax collection for the autonomous community.