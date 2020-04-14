JULIO PÉREZ: “CONFINEMENT CANNOT BE KEPT MUCH LONGER IN THE CANARIES”

The Minister of Health believes that we should start “by letting children go outside”

The Minister of Health for the Canary Islands, Julio Pérez, said this afternoon that the total confinement of citizens in the Canaries “cannot be kept for much longer” and that it must start “by letting children outside”; although he clarified that “we cannot separate ourselves from the general measures” imposed by the national Executive with the aim of preventing the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Pérez, who assumed the position of regional councillor after the dismissal of Teresa Cruz Oval, assured that “health in the Canary Islands is good right now if we compare it with other autonomous communities.” The next step is to “maintain what we have achieved in these past weeks”.

Regarding the reserves and new acquisitions of medical equipment in the Islands, he insisted that “the final result is frankly good in terms of the items of materials that we have. We have a chain of orders that, if they come, the coverage periods will be longer”.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN THE ISLANDS:

According to the statistics from the Ministry of Health up until 2pm on Tuesday, the Archipelago has a total of 1,975 positive cases accumulated, 17 more than the day before, and 0.092% of the population with a rate of 0.91cases per 1,000 inhabitants.

A new deceased registered in the last few hours has raised the deaths of patients with coronavirus to the Canary Islands to 103, while hospital discharges now number 617, some 28 more people than on Monday.