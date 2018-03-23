Judge is investigating why apartment block collapsed

SOFIA Elena Valdivia, a judge from Arona Magistrate Courts, has opened an investigation into why a Los Cristianos apartment block collapsed in April 2016, killing seven residents.

She gave Bank Santander 10 days to present the documents relating to the renovation, carried out by the Banesto bank back in 2000, when Santander owned the premises.

The paperwork requested by the judge includes all licences and names of contractors, as well as reform plans.

The bank was on the ground level of the Julian Jose apartment block, in calle Amalia Alayon.

The judge has also requested that the construction company doing building work on the premises at the time of the collapse, present the reports within 10 days to the magistrates.

The firm must provide all the specifications of the project, in addition to any other relevant information that could benefit the investigation.

The site, which is closed off, is now a memorial to the seven people who perished in the tragic collapse.