This is Joseph!

K9 animal news

COME and meet our beautiful boy, Joseph. He has been at K9 for about a year now. His ex-owners fell on hard times, and had no choice but to surrender him to us. He is a large dog, but is a gentle giant. Joseph is brindle in colour, and is four years old.

Joseph currently shares with another male dog at the kennels, and is often overlooked by a lot of people who come to walk the dogs, or look for a dog to adopt. People may be put off by his size. This is a shame as he is a very sweet, loving, friendly boy, who is just looking for his second chance in a loving home.

He has also shared a kennel with a female dog who has since been adopted by one of the volunteers, so it was decided to try him with a male dog. They get on really well. They share the big kennel across the road from the main building, which is another reason why he gets overlooked.

Joseph is wonderful to walk. He likes to stroll through the trails around K9 with his playmate Pumpkin, and can be walked on or off lead. He does not pull on the lead, and does like to stop for the occasional treat and drink of water.

Fiona, from K9, continues the story: “He was one of the first dogs I walked at K9, and I do remember his nervousness and uncertainty of me. It took a little while, but he now enjoys his walks with me!

“He does need time to get to know you, because he can be nervous of new people and new smells. As he gets to know you, he starts to show some more affection, and you may even begin to get a kiss or two, right on the face!

“He is a patient, obedient dog who always waits his turn to be fed, or when treats are being handed out. Ideally, he would need a garden to enjoy and relax in, because he is a big dog.

“He just needs someone to show him that they care and love him, and to know that he is safe. The shelter can be an intense experience for most dogs, and sometimes they can be afraid. Please help us to find Joseph a loving home.”

Meet our dogs!

We have many other dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 9.30am-1.30pm?