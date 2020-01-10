The Jorge Blass show is pure magic, all the way

MAGICIAN Jorge Blass is well known for creating illusions for David Copperfield, and for being one of the few magicians who left the Penn & Teller experts speechless.

And if you love magic, this illusionist has the lot, as you’ll find out if you see his 90-minute, mind-boggling performance at the Adán Martín Tenerife Auditorium, in Santa Cruz, on May 30th and 31st.

The Jorge Blass show Invention, for all the family, displays tricks never seen before. It has been two years in the making, and creative companies from Korea, the US Spain, France, Germany, Venezuela, Argentina and Israel have all collaborated.

A 3D printer that clones people, drones that fly through the air, the formula of invisibility finally materialised, as well as other technologies of the 21st century, will serve Jorge to leave you speechless.

The show is aimed at those who want to experience a new world, or spend the best hour-and-a-half of their lives.

The Jorge Blass show is pure magic… without pigeons, cards or rabbits! It has been devised to excite and believe on a trip to the future. That is the basis of magic, especially the brand delivered by Jorge Blass.