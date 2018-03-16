Jolly Roger… and out!

PIRATES have never been so welcome, and Arona didn’t want to say goodbye to the seafaring swashbucklers and their Carnival army.

Over 35,000 people lined the route of Sunday’s Coso parade through Los Cristianos, which lasted nearly two hours.

The Queens had been elected a few days earlier, with Inma Afonso Darias winning the big prize, and Leonor Jimeno Herrera the infant crown. They were joined on the parade floats by all the other candidates.

The Family Day carnival on Saturday was bursting with live chart music, from noon, featuring 15 groups. It had attracted concern over the volume of alcohol being drunk by minors in the past, so extra policing and a small on-site medical point were added this year. But just 15 people needed attention, seven of them female.

Down at the seafront, small musical parades weaved through the streets, and the fancy-dress competition wowed passers-by.

The bustle of sequins and feathers for the Coso parade on Sunday ensured that the best vantage points began to fill up from lunch-time.

Many of the Carnival’s evergreen favourites, from cartoons and films, joined in, and a slightly-cooler feel to the afternoon was a blessing to those in bulky costumes.

The entire event came to a wild end on Monday night, as wailing widows followed the giant sardine through Los Cristianos to the beach, where it was burned, amid a shower of fireworks.

This year proved to be a spectacular success, so take a bow all those who poured in so much effort.

And a special thank-you to the Arona street-cleaners, who tackled a mountain of rubbish after each late, crazy night, yet had the centre of Los Cristianos all shipshape the next morning.