Join the Walk of Glam and be right in fashion

LUPE Castro is a hugely-important influencer in the fashion world, travelling to global shows and events to post about trends and colours. And she happens to be Canarian!

She is fluent in both Spanish and English, and really is interested in giving back, to Tenerife, and to the world in general.

In recent years she has donated her time and talent to the Walk for Life calendar, and is now involved heavily in the Canary Green movement, recently co-hosting the first clothes-swap event.

Now, she wants to introduce Tenerife to a Walk of Glam, taking place in Arona and Adeje on 7th and 8th of March.

“The aim of this event is to raise awareness of the importance of cultural diversity and fashion in our region,” she said.

“The boroughs of Adeje and Arona alone have, between them, residents from over 100 different countries, who enjoy living side by side, in harmony and with mutual respect for each other’s cultural identity, for the similarities and for the differences.”

Lupe added: “Here in Tenerife we have become, almost without knowing it, a fine example of co-existence, of inclusion, and of tolerance.

“Of course, this means we have people among us of great glamour, of inspiring personality and character, regardless of age, nationality, or gender. And this really is something to celebrate.”

The inspiration for the Walk of Glam came to her, thanks to a recent talk with Stella Ahangi https://www.stellaahangi.de/ , artist, muse, and German influencer.

Stella is passionate about fashion, and is a leader in her country of a cultural movement called the Glamorous Eccentric Club.

It is for those who share the freedom and courage to be themselves, as long as they express it with their external appearance. And the club has performed a number of Walks of Glam.

The walk is just that! People will meet up at the start, and all types of people are invited… simply, bring your own flair and élan, your magic and your mojo.

In fact, organisers of the Tenerife events, and others, naturally, are hoping for a terrific mix of age, culture and outlook! You will walk a route, stopping along the way at various places which celebrate fashion, glamour, and diversity.

Lupe added: “Stella has agreed to come to Tenerife for the event, and the walk will also be joined by Luis Oliveira https://www.oliveiraluis.com/en.

Each day, in the two boroughs, the walk will last for about two hours, stopping at different establishments which have agreed to collaborate, and have chosen to be sponsors.

“We will take photos, make videos, and conduct interviews and disseminate them with various publishers, and in a number of publications as well as on social networks,” said Lupe.

“The companies’ logos will be displayed at the starting point of the walk, and at strategic points along the journey.”

The meeting place for the Arona walk, on 7th March, is the Tigotan Hotel at 5pm sharp, and for the Adeje walk on 8th March, you meet at the Bahia del Duque shopping centre, also at 5pm.

From there you will walk, talk, engage, and, no doubt, have a lot of fun along the way.

If you can’t walk this time, you can follow Lupe Castro on MsCastrorides on Instagram and Facebook.